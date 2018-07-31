Panera Bread Is Testing Out A Double Bread Bowl, And People Are Salivating

Panera is about to unleash a beast of a menu item that people online seem pretty excited about — despite its resemblance to a doggy dinner bowl.

The double bread bowl, which the chain will exclusively test run in Philadelphia between Aug. 5 and Aug. 31, is an entire loaf of bread with two bowls carved into it, Philly.com reports.

According to a rep who spoke to Thrillist, you can fill these holes with different menu items. For example, you could pick two different types of soup, combine soup with mac & cheese ― or if you feel the way Oprah does about carbs, you could reportedly fill the entire thing with mac & cheese.

Panera is marketing the double bread bowl as an item for sharing. But people’s tweets seem to indicate that if they get their paws on it in Philly, they’ll completely ignore that they’re in the city of brotherly love and gobble it up solo.

PANERA’S NEW DOUBLE BREAD BOWL IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2018 YOU CANT COME @ ME FOR THIS IM SO HYPE — Alex Contianos (@____aalex) July 31, 2018

I found out Panera is introducing Double Bread Bowls (that's right. Double the soup and double the bread) and nothing else matters today. — Kimoji (@kr27734) July 31, 2018

The double bread bowl from @panerabread is perhaps one of the most progressive things to happen in 2018. — J I U (@duchess_inez) July 31, 2018

Yea, sex is great, but have you tried the @panerabread double bread bowl???



No, I haven’t either... I’m just assuming because DOUBLE. BREAD. BOWL. pic.twitter.com/k1SO08FTTQ — Virginia Dickens (@VlRGlNlADlCKENS) July 31, 2018

a double bread bowl is exactly the kind of innovation i expect out of 2018, thank you Panera pic.twitter.com/1eApZfU88F — Hannah F Caldwell (@MsHannahFrazier) July 30, 2018

I would put Mac and cheese and tomato soup in the double bread bowl and break down the bread wall in the middle and rejoice in flavor. — Kobekun (@KobotTheRobot) July 31, 2018

we now live in an era where you can take a double panera bread bowl to the face, so if nothing else, at least there is that pic.twitter.com/mXRvblIdW0 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 30, 2018

how am I supposed to start cutting carbs when Panera just came out with a freaking DOUBLE BREAD BOWL. — Bulua Jerg (@da_ice_BERG) July 31, 2018

Whether you view this gut-buster as mouthwatering or a monstrosity, Delish reports that if the test run goes well, it will become available nationwide.