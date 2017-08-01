Every year, Pantone dictates what color will trend immensely and if you haven’t already heard, “Greenery” is 2017′s color.

While it’s no surprise that “Greenery” represents a deep connection with nature, it extends beyond adding hints of foliage, beloved succulents, and lush flora to your living space ― it’s a subtle glimpse toward growth, renewal and the future.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment.” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute

While you might have thought incorporating such a symbolic (and bright!) green into your every day home was difficult, Pantone reassures us that “Greenery is nature’s neutral.” So we’ve rounded up 15 cute finds that will add the perfect pop of green to your space.

