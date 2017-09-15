The Importance Of A Pap And HPV Test Combination

It’s felt to be a reasonable option for women who are 25 to 65 years old, and if they have a negative high-risk HPV test, then they would come back in three years and just repeat that again. If they have the type 16 or 18, they would have a colposcopy, and if they had one of the other 12 types positive, they’d be brought back in a year for a recheck.

So it’s kind of the reverse of – of Pap – that might have an HPV test added. It’s an HPV test that might have a Pap added, depending on the results. It’s a really new concept kind of a reverse concept. But you’re really screening for the root cause of the cervical cell problem.