Papa John's Gets Badly Burned In Twitter War With DiGiorno

If you smelled charred pizza, that may have been Papa John’s ― because the company got badly burned in a Twitter war.
The company’s CEO and founder, “Papa” John Schnatter, earlier this week claimed that NFL player protests were hurting pizza sales and blamed the football league for “not resolving the current debacle.”
Frozen pizza brand DiGiorno, owned by Nestle, said on Twitter that its sales were just fine:
DiGiorno also mocked Papa John’s “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” slogan:
Papa John’s responded by changing its Twitter bio to:
Frozen pizza = the pizza equivalent of a participation trophy.
Then, in a tweet that’s since been deleted, the company boasted #NewTwitterBio.
DiGiorno was ready:
DiGiorno wasn’t the only one trolling Papa John’s.
Pizza Hut took a more subtle approach, saying it hadn’t noticed Papa John’s NFL problem.
“We’re not seeing impact on any of that on our business,” Greg Creed, CEO of Pizza Hut parent company Yum Brands said on Thursday, according to Fortune.
