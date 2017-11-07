Papa Roach: “Our audience is anywhere from 15 to 55”

Their biggest successes came in the early 2000s with the albums Infest and Lovehatetragedy, but that certainly doesn’t mean American rockband Papa Roach is no longer relevant. Evidenced by more than 20 million albums sold world wide, Papa Roach has continually sought to evolve musically without losing sight of their own identity, and their longevity has garnered them multiple generations of fans. “We’ve expanded our audience in terms of age. We have a lot of fans that are younger, which is really great for the shows because of their energy. People our age don’t want to get up to the front, get smashed into the barricade, or be in the pits. The younger fans do.”