Former Trump Aide's Fiancee Warns White House: ‘A Lot To Come’

The fiancee of George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last year, said there’s a lot the public doesn’t know yet.

“There’s a lot to come,” Simona Mangiante told The Washington Post. “He was the first one to break a hole on all of this.”

She didn’t give details, but said Papadopoulos would be remembered as the John Dean of the Russia scandal.

Dean was White House counsel for President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, and ultimately cooperated with prosecutors.

Papadopoulos served as a foreign policy adviser to the 2016 Trump campaign. However, after news broke that he was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, Trump dismissed him as a “low level volunteer” who had “proven to be a liar.”

In addition, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo told CNN that Papadopoulos was just “a coffee boy” who had “nothing to do with the campaign.”

Mangiante disputed that in her interview with the Post.

“I know what it means as a young person to do all the efforts you do to build your career and be dismissed as a coffee boy,” she said.

The newspaper reported that Papadopoulos and Mangiante met online last spring and became engaged in September.

In between came Papadopoulos’ July arrest by the FBI.