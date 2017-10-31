This Paralympian With One Leg Came Up With A Genius Halloween Costume

Josh Sundquist is like a tiger who can’t change his stripes — he can’t help but win Halloween every freakin’ year.

The Paralympic athlete — who lost his leg to cancer as a child — has figured out an incredibly creative way to incorporate his disability into each year’s costume.

And 2017 is no exception.

On Thursday, Sundquist debuted his latest creation — Tigger from “Winnie the Pooh.”

For this costume, Sundquist used his single leg as the beloved character’s tail.

Just look at him bounce.

Sundquist told People that he started making his one-leg costumes in 2010 “as a way to make my friends laugh at Halloween parties.” His first was a gingerbread man that someone had taken a pretty big bite out of.

In 2012, his wife, Ashley, came up with the idea of being the leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

Ever since, Sundquist has come up with a new idea every year.

Though Sundquist is well-known for this fun holiday tradition, he’s pretty accomplished in lots of other ways as well. He competed in Turin, Italy in 2006 as a member of the United States Paralympic Ski Team and is currently a member of the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team. He’s also written three books, tours as a motivational speaker and has a YouTube channel that has 227,000 subscribers.