Man’s Illustrations About His Wife And Toddler Are So Darn Relatable

Life is considerably crazier with a toddler in tow.

Just ask Jonathan Jui. On his Instagram page, Jui documents daily life with his wife Tina and their two-year-old son Baobao. The little guy ― whose nickname means “little treasure” in Chinese ― definitely rules the roost in the family’s London home.

A post shared by jonathan jui (@jonajooey) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

“Baobao is an incredibly spunky kid, bursting with personality,” Jui told HuffPost. “He definitely knows what he wants, and yes, that’s a euphemism for saying he’s a little dictator.”

By day, the first-time dad works in asset management, but by night, he’s busy doodling his life with Baobao, who’s in the midst of potty training:

A post shared by jonathan jui (@jonajooey) on Apr 9, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

He also draws cute, relatable scenes from his marriage:

A post shared by jonathan jui (@jonajooey) on Mar 14, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Jui’s fanbase is growing, but Tina remains his biggest fan.

“My wife loves the comics,” Jui said. “I often don’t tell her what I’m going to draw, so she gets a kick out of how I interpret a particular moment from that day.”

Here’s what the family looks like in real life:

Jonathan Jui Tina, Jonathan and their son, Baobao.

Jui joked that life with a toddler is a bit like an amusement park.

“It’s a lot of fun, there are some moments of waiting and frustration, and we’re all tired by the end of the day,” he said. “Plus, amusement parks and raising a kid are both so expensive!”