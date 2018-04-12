Man’s Illustrations About His Wife And Toddler Are So Darn Relatable

Life is considerably crazier with a toddler in tow.
Just ask Jonathan Jui. On his Instagram page, Jui documents daily life with his wife Tina and their two-year-old son Baobao. The little guy ― whose nickname means “little treasure” in Chinese ― definitely rules the roost in the family’s London home.
“Baobao is an incredibly spunky kid, bursting with personality,” Jui told HuffPost. “He definitely knows what he wants, and yes, that’s a euphemism for saying he’s a little dictator.”
By day, the first-time dad works in asset management, but by night, he’s busy doodling his life with Baobao, who’s in the midst of potty training:
He also draws cute, relatable scenes from his marriage:
Jui’s fanbase is growing, but Tina remains his biggest fan.
“My wife loves the comics,” Jui said. “I often don’t tell her what I’m going to draw, so she gets a kick out of how I interpret a particular moment from that day.”
Here’s what the family looks like in real life:
Jui joked that life with a toddler is a bit like an amusement park.
“It’s a lot of fun, there are some moments of waiting and frustration, and we’re all tired by the end of the day,” he said. “Plus, amusement parks and raising a kid are both so expensive!”
Scroll down for more comics and be sure to check out Jui’s Instagram to follow Baobao’s adventures.