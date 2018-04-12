PARENTING
Man’s Illustrations About His Wife And Toddler Are So Darn Relatable

Raising a two-year-old is a rollercoaster, especially when he's potty training.
Life is considerably crazier with a toddler in tow. 

Just ask Jonathan Jui. On his Instagram page, Jui documents daily life with his wife Tina and their two-year-old son Baobao. The little guy ― whose nickname means “little treasure” in Chinesedefinitely rules the roost in the family’s London home. 

“Baobao is an incredibly spunky kid, bursting with personality,” Jui told HuffPost. “He definitely knows what he wants, and yes, that’s a euphemism for saying he’s a little dictator.” 

By day, the first-time dad works in asset management, but by night, he’s busy doodling his life with Baobao, who’s in the midst of potty training: 

He also draws cute, relatable scenes from his marriage:

Jui’s fanbase is growing, but Tina remains his biggest fan. 

“My wife loves the comics,” Jui said. “I often don’t tell her what I’m going to draw, so she gets a kick out of how I interpret a particular moment from that day.”

Here’s what the family looks like in real life:

Tina, Jonathan and their son,&nbsp;Baobao.
Jonathan Jui
Tina, Jonathan and their son, Baobao.

Jui joked that life with a toddler is a bit like an amusement park. 

“It’s a lot of fun, there are some moments of waiting and frustration, and we’re all tired by the end of the day,” he said. “Plus, amusement parks and raising a kid are both so expensive!” 

Scroll down for more comics and be sure to check out Jui’s Instagram to follow Baobao’s adventures.

 

 

