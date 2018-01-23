Parents Can Totally Relate To Serena Williams' Tweet About Strollers

Serena Williams isn’t one to readily accept defeat or back down from a challenge. But there’s one part of parenting that even SHE doesn’t want to mess around with.

“I’ve conquered a lot of things,” the 36-year-old tweeted over the weekend. “Blood clots in my lungs- twice... knee and foot surgeries... winning grand slams being down match point... to name just a FEW but I found out by far the hardest is figuring out a stroller!”

The tweet clearly hit a nerve with a lot of parents, as it was liked over 54,000 times and tallied up over 1,000 comments.

A few parents tweeted out their own stroller horror stories:

I remember one day in a parking garage, a guy waited for my space for almost 40 minutes until I could figure how to collapse the Stoke pram. Stress doesn’t do my feelings justice!! — Michael Cowan (@MichaelCowan9) January 20, 2018

Brilliant. Unfathomable pieces of technology. Especially when you are in a hurry. — Matt Williams (@MattRCNM) January 21, 2018

Some dished out a few suggestions for dealing with the pesky devices:

Just name the stroller Sharapova and you’ll immediately defeat it with ease.... — Chet Bashari Anekwe (@chetanekwe) January 20, 2018

Others jokingly informed Williams there were far WORSE things than stroller troubles:

Gurl you strong but you ain’t met LEGOs at night! — Maria Dixon Hall (@mariadixon) January 20, 2018

Dearest Serena,



The stroller is the preliminary stuff. That Barbie DreamHouse will take you right out, stickers and all!



Love,



From your future... — Maureen (@Maureen2) January 20, 2018

Wait till you try changing a baby in the bathroom on a turbulent flight 🚽 — martyn u'ren (@martynuren) January 21, 2018

And the dang car seats I’m like Whyyyy! And don’t be in a hurry — Deborah Washington (@nugslilsis) January 20, 2018

Isn't that the truth. That and a CAR SEAT!!! — Dan Gura (@djgura) January 20, 2018

Wait until you have to figure out a 17 year old.



Good luck with that. — Steven D (@Stevessvt) January 20, 2018

Ha ha ha ha ha... Girl, the hardest is yet to come. Wait until she starts walking, climbing out of the crib, talking... #Parenthood — Paolina T (@PaolinaYT) January 20, 2018

It’s all just so relatable.

You have been officially welcome to parenthood Serena! pic.twitter.com/If5n6iM21o — temilade (@adetemilove) January 20, 2018