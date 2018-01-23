PARENTING
Parents Can Totally Relate To Serena Williams' Tweet About Strollers

So real.

By Carly Ledbetter
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Serena Williams celebrates after winning the 2017 Australian Open. Coincidentally, this is also the face she makes when having to deal with strollers. 

Serena Williams isn’t one to readily accept defeat or back down from a challenge. But there’s one part of parenting that even SHE doesn’t want to mess around with. 

“I’ve conquered a lot of things,” the 36-year-old tweeted over the weekend. “Blood clots in my lungs- twice... knee and foot surgeries... winning grand slams being down match point... to name just a FEW but I found out by far the hardest is figuring out a stroller!” 

The tweet clearly hit a nerve with a lot of parents, as it was liked over 54,000 times and tallied up over 1,000 comments. 

A few parents tweeted out their own stroller horror stories: 

Some dished out a few suggestions for dealing with the pesky devices: 

Others jokingly informed Williams there were far WORSE things than stroller troubles:  

It’s all just so relatable. 

Williams sits on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.

CONVERSATIONS