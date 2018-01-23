Parents Can Totally Relate To Serena Williams' Tweet About Strollers

Serena Williams isn’t one to readily accept defeat or back down from a challenge. But there’s one part of parenting that even SHE doesn’t want to mess around with.
“I’ve conquered a lot of things,” the 36-year-old tweeted over the weekend. “Blood clots in my lungs- twice... knee and foot surgeries... winning grand slams being down match point... to name just a FEW but I found out by far the hardest is figuring out a stroller!”
The tweet clearly hit a nerve with a lot of parents, as it was liked over 54,000 times and tallied up over 1,000 comments.
A few parents tweeted out their own stroller horror stories:
Some dished out a few suggestions for dealing with the pesky devices:
Others jokingly informed Williams there were far WORSE things than stroller troubles:
It’s all just so relatable.
Williams sits on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.