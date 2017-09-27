Parents Confess The Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

From the tooth fairy to Santa Claus to the nice farm upstate where pets always seem to go, there are countless white lies parents tell their kids.

But some moms and dads get extra creative with their fibs. British broadcaster and father of three, Dan Walker, asked parents on Twitter to share the lies they’ve told their kids.

Apparently 9 out of 10 parents say 'white lies' are the secret to a happy life. What are the fibs you've told your children? #PetHeaven — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 25, 2017

And parents certainly delivered:

My son and I spent 10 minutes looking for his chocolate coins when I knew all along I’d eaten them the day before 😳 — Mandy Green (@MandyGreens) September 25, 2017

Daddy cannot hear when it is dark. Call mummy if you wake up at night.

Actually worked till my wife found out. — Lee Cooper (@Leecooper74) September 25, 2017

When the ice cream van plays music it's to let everyone know they've run out — Simon Rusbridge (@SimonRusbridge) September 25, 2017

Smoke alarm is Father Christmas listening device — Kelly Baptist (@kellybappo) September 25, 2017

The daddy tortoise was playing tag with the mummy tortoise — JAMES HEWLETT (@hoffsports) September 25, 2017

Your ears turn red when you lie. Now when they lie, they cover their ears. 🤣 It all started as a joke... — Mel (@Mel50371) September 25, 2017

The Internet shuts down at the weekend! #familytime 😉 — catherine corbey (@corbey50) September 25, 2017

a helicopter used to pass over our house at 6pm daily . I said they were checking to make sure kids were eating ALL their dinner nicely. — canary (@BCanaries) September 25, 2017

Twitter users also shared the fibs their own parents and grandparents told them ― and the lies they’ve overheard from other parents.

My Grandad wanted to give Elvis a nobler death and told me he was shot on the toilet. I believed it for like 17 years. — Jonathon Aalders (@JonathonAalders) September 25, 2017

Overheard at village fair: “Daddy, can I have a balloon?” “No son, they’re not for sale. It’s an art installation.” 🎈 — Anna Neville (@annanev) September 25, 2017

Doritos are for adults only. I was 12 when I found out the truth — Stephen O'Reilly (@stephenoreilly_) September 25, 2017