Parents Surprise Couple With The Most Nerdtastic Wedding Portrait

Our bridal party processional song was “Concerning Hobbits” from the “Lord of the Rings” series. The ring bear (yes, “bear,” which we lovingly took from “How I Met Your Mother”) walked down with a pillow made in the form of “Fellowship of the Ring” (complete with the first page sewn in on the inside).

The bridal march started, and everyone rose expecting to see me walking down the aisle ― but then the record “scratched,” and the imperial march started. Three stormtroopers filed in on each side of the room, marched down side-by-side and took a place behind the bridal party. My dad and I were then escorted in by Darth Vader himself. (HUGE thank you to the 501st Legion for making that happen!)

We also wrote the ceremony ourselves, which was rife with jokes and references, and the whole thing was very personal and a total blast.