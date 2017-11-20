Parents Thank Their NICU Nurses In Emotional Video

Three families recently got the opportunity to give their former neonatal intensive care unit nurses an emotional thank-you in a video made in honor of World Prematurity Day.

The nurses featured in the video speak about helping these special NICU babies and their families, then are reunited with them on camera.

“Parents frequently thanked us for what we do in the NICU, but it really is a privilege that we don’t take lightly,” one nurse says in a voice-over.

The heartwarming video appeared to hit close to home for a few viewers.

“I’m a nurse and a new mommy to 31 weeker twins. This video hits hard. I am very thankful for all the nicu has done for us,” one YouTube commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote that the video “[hit] a sweet spot.”

“Our oldest (almost 3) was in the NICU, I don’t know what I would have done without our NICU nurses who were there for us,” they wrote.