07/05/2018 03:32 pm ET

33 Of The Most Show-Stopping Looks From Paris Fall 2018 Couture Week

One dress looks exactly like a bed. No joke.
headshot
By Julia Brucculieri

We can always count on couture to remind us how extravagant fashion can be.  The fall 2018 couture shows, which came to a close on Thursday (yes, during the summer) in Paris, were no exception.

There were breathtakingly beautiful gowns from Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, puzzling layers (and ankle-strap phone holders) at Maison Margiela, very, very big hair at Valentino and a whole lot of fuzzy pink ensembles across the board. At Givenchy, we also saw yet another gorgeous collection from Clare Waight Keller ― the woman behind the Duchess of Sussex’s instantly iconic wedding gown. And at Chanel, model Adut Akech made history as the second black woman to close the couture show as designer Karl Lagerfeld’s “bride.” (Alek Wek was the first in 2004.)

Needless to say, there were plenty of eye-catching looks ― both stunning and a little bizarre (see: Viktor & Rolf’s literal bed gown). See for yourself below: 

  • 1 Giambattista Valli
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 2 Armani Privé
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 3 Valentino
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • 4 Maison Margiela
    Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
  • 5 Stéphane Rolland
    Richard Bord via Getty Images
  • 6 Chanel
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • 7 Elie Saab
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 8 Viktor & Rolf
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 9 Valentino
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • 10 Iris Van Herpen
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 11 Schiaparelli
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • 12 Elie Saab
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 13 Jean-Paul Gaultier
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 14 Fendi
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 15 Givenchy
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 16 Schiaparelli
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • 17 Jean-Paul Gaultier
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 18 Giambattista Valli
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • 19 Iris Van Herpen
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 20 Givenchy
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 21 Alexandre Vauthier
    Foc Kan via Getty Images
  • 22 Giambattista Valli
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 23 Givenchy
    Peter White via Getty Images
  • 24 Viktor & Rolf
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 25 Ralph & Russo
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 26 Zuhair Murad
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 27 Chanel
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • 28 Zuhair Murad
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 29 Guo Pei
    Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
  • 30 Alexis Mabille
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

HuffPost

Paris Couture Fashion Week Spring 2018
MORE:

Fashion Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Clare Waight Keller Zuhair Murad
