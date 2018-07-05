We can always count on couture to remind us how extravagant fashion can be. The fall 2018 couture shows, which came to a close on Thursday (yes, during the summer) in Paris, were no exception.

There were breathtakingly beautiful gowns from Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, puzzling layers (and ankle-strap phone holders) at Maison Margiela, very, very big hair at Valentino and a whole lot of fuzzy pink ensembles across the board. At Givenchy, we also saw yet another gorgeous collection from Clare Waight Keller ― the woman behind the Duchess of Sussex’s instantly iconic wedding gown. And at Chanel, model Adut Akech made history as the second black woman to close the couture show as designer Karl Lagerfeld’s “bride.” (Alek Wek was the first in 2004.)