Paris Fashion Week Flashback: Accessories of Ferrandis, Michino, Lee Highlight Off-Runway Collections

It’s not all about women’s ready-to-wear collections at Paris Fashion Week. Scores of designers flocked to the City of Light to release new accessory lines for the Spring Summer 2018 season, hosting off-runway events.

From assorted jewelry, to bags and shoes, top designers unveiled new collections at private showrooms around Paris, while dozens more displayed pieces at Premiere Classe, one of the industry’s largest accessory trade events in France.

Here’s a looks at several new accessory lines that will accentuate all the emerging ready-to-wear looks from Paris Fashion Week.

The Jewelry of Philippe Ferrandis

A staple of the French jewelry scene for over 30 years, Philippe Ferrandis is focusing his latest collection on limited quantities and rare stones.

With five locations around Paris, Ferrandis has already made a significant name for himself domestically with his eponymous costume jewelry brand. And while he intends to continue the brand’s staple pieces, which include bright and colorful earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, Ferrandis approaches his newest line as more of a collector’s series, with pieces ranging from 3-10 in quantity. And once they’re sold, they’re gone.

The completely handmade pieces range from malachite and Swarovski crystals, to lapis lazuli, porcelain, and other semi-precious stones.

Ferrandis’ designs have the unique ability to accent an already stunning ensemble, or become the centerpiece and highlight of a simple outfit.

The Bags of Michino

Careful when walking around Paris with a Michino, you’re likely to be spotted just by the bag.

Founded in 2014, Michino presents high quality women’s leatherware with bright and vibrant designs and patterns. Stars and snakeskin have been the hallmark of the brand since it launched, but for its latest collection, Michino brings a lighter, Caribbean feel, taking inspiration from the island of St. Barthelemy.

Designed in Paris and manufactured in Italy, with Italian leather, Michino’s latest line features a wide array of clutches, handbags, and “cubit charms,” which are ideal for casual day use or for formal occasions.

The Shoes of Zoe Lee

What’s an outfit without some killer shoes?

Canadian-born, Paris-based designer Zoe Lee takes that idea in an artistic direction for her SS2018 collection, comprised of boots, wedges, and flats, all handmade in Italy.

From calfskin and suede, to nylon and camel, Lee’s latest line features simple beige, white, and black finishes over wooden, mid-high heels, while two-toned blue ankle boots, “flesh” tinged knee highs, and metallic polka dot flats give the collection a high fashion edge.