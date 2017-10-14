Paris Fashion Week Flashback: Anne Sofie Madsen Goes Androgynous for SS2018

It may not be a full-on club kid revival, but Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen busted out the glitter and flash for her gender bending Spring Summer 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Presenting her newest ready-to-wear line atop the steps of the Palais Brongniart, Madsen defied convention with her inclusion of male models and unisex tops during a week devoted to the best in women’s fashion. The designs themselves are a contemporary ode to the disappearing walls of established gender roles in society.

A post shared by Anne Sofie Madsen (@annesofiemadsenstudio) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Dominated by a rather muted color palette of white, beige, and black, Madsen’s latest line of roughly 30 pieces is accentuated by the consistent use of silver sequins to contrast against the subdued backdrops. The collection walks the narrow and thin line between high fashion and hip, young evening wear, ideal for the youthful crowd that flocked to her show.

Girls in suits, boys donning spaghetti strap tanks, holding handbags, Madsen’s line was not all about crossing gender boundaries. Nearly half of the collection was comprised of women’s dresses that ranged from wild and exotic to collared knits. There was also an interesting use of buttons on several pieces, that could double as dresses or outerwear, designed to crisscross up the body.

A post shared by Anne Sofie Madsen (@annesofiemadsenstudio) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Madsen’s show also placed a heavy emphasis on accessories, with models wearing massive and shiny silver neck and ear pieces, along with an assortment of designer goggles, bags, and shoes, which ranged from over-sized sneakers to heels. Each and every look would would be suitable for the club, while many would hold up at more conservative formal functions.