Paris Fashion Week Flashback: With an Emphasis on Embroidery, Indian Textiles Rahul Mishra Unveils SS2018 Collection

Light and nature are at the forefront of Rahul Mishra’s latest ready-to-wear collection, and even former Ms. France, Flora Coquerel, took notice of the vibrant, eye-catching designs.

Unleashing his newest line at the Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week, the Indian designer brought nearly three dozen looks to the runway for his Spring Summer 2018 show. The result was a beautiful collection of women’s wear, enhanced by impressive embroidery and striking bursts of color.

Already well-known in New Delhi, where he recently opened the brand’s first flagship store, Mishra used his latest collection to connect the boundaries between science, philosophy, and art. A bright and varied color palette accentuates Mishra’s designs, expertly hand embroidered to bolster the linen, denim, satin, cotton, and silk blends, giving all of the pieces 3-D embellishments.

In addition to the fantastic embroidery work, Mishra incorporates ruffles, pleating, and patchwork into his newest collection, giving the designs a look that is both sophisticated and playful at the same time. The line was in perfect complement to the Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum that is set to reopen on October 18.

Mishra, who has been recognized as one of India’s top design talents, not only displayed an emphasis on craft, but used the embroidery, which is largely comprised of bright color gradients and also features extensive use of hand sewn bees and flowers, to expand his artistic message, which is aimed at creating illusionary visuals and blurs of color to mimic beams of light.