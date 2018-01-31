Paris Hilton Impersonates Kim Kardashian for Kanye West Fashion Line

Frenemies forever.

Paris Hilton has done her part to promote the Yeezy Season 6 fashion line, further proving her feud with Kim Kardashian is history.

Hilton, the reality queen who reigned when Kardashian was her pseudo-assistant and sometime closet organizer, posed in photos awfully similar to ones KK purposely had taken by paparazzi to generate buzz for husband Kanye West’s clothing brand in December. Now it’s Hilton doing the advertising.

To jog your memory, here are similar shots posted by Kardashian in December.

In Tuesday’s social media blitz, Kardashian even gave Hilton a respectful “OG” tribute.

Hilton said in a tweet, “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign.” But the entry was deleted. Always some mystery with these two, right?

Their relationship fractured as Kardashian’s fame eclipsed Hilton’s. And, of course, Hilton once called Kardashian’s derriere “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

But Hilton said recently that she will invite Kardashian to her upcoming wedding, so things are patched up enough.

And, besides, a little mutual promotion can’t hurt.

Here are more of Kim K’s original shots, for comparison’s sake.

Now check out others who impersonated Kardashian for West’s collection:

