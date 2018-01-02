Paris Hilton Gets Engaged On A Snowy Mountaintop To Actor Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is trading the simple life for the married life.

The reality TV star and heiress said she’s engaged to actor Chris Zylka after nearly a year of dating. He popped the question atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado, during a New Year’s weekend ski vacation.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton was briefly engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw in 2003, and later to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis. Zylka and Hanna Beth, a model and designer, were set to be married in 2014, but ended their engagement the following year.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” Zylka told People. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The socialite called her new diamond sparkler the “most beautiful ring that I’ve ever seen,” and flashed the bling for a photo shoot because, of course, she did.

The impossibly blonde duo first met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but their paths didn’t cross again until 2015, when their romance began. Hilton made the relationship Instagram-official in February with a series of Valentine’s Day tweets featuring “The Leftovers” star.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton explained. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

And if you needed any more convincing that Zylka is the real deal, he actually got Hilton’s name inked on his forearm (in her favorite Disney font, of course), because nothing says commitment like a tattoo you’ll probably regret later.