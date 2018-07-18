Hold on to your Juicy Couture sweatpants and Von Dutch hat: The feud between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan is on again.

The hotel heiress and the Lawyer.com spokeswoman have gone back and forth as friends and enemies so many times over the years that our chunky blonde highlights have nearly gone gray.

Chris Weeks via Getty Images Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, frenemies, during a happier moment.

After a period of relative calm, with Lohan seemingly off in Dubai taking on various accents as her own, Hilton was busy scrolling through Instagram. Sharp-eyed reporters at The Cut noticed that the heiress wrote a snarky remark on a fan page’s post about Lohan, calling her a “pathological liar.”

The post features a circa 2006 video, in which Lohan accuses Hilton of pouring a drink on her and hitting her. Two seconds later, the video shows Lohan backpedaling and calling Hilton her “friend.” Then, another second later, Lohan calls Hilton a cunt, and her friend.

You can see Hilton’s hashtag on the Instagram post ― “#pathologicalliar” ― captured by @commentsbycelebs.

A post shared by @commentsbycelebs on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

Do you have whiplash? So do we. (Unrelated: Are you glad low-rise jeans are no longer in vogue? We hope so. They were terrible.)

Hilton has never shied away from throwing shade Lohan’s way, telling MTV Australia last year that the infamous photos of Hilton, Lohan and Britney Spears enjoying a night out weren’t what they seemed.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Hilton said. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”