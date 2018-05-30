STYLE & BEAUTY
Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Because Animals 'Whipped'

"Taken by surprise and a little heartbroken," she said.
By Ron Dicker

Paris Jackson said she didn’t “storm out” out of a recent Dior fashion show ― but added that her early exit was in reaction to alleged mistreatment of animals during the presentation.

Reacting to reports of her hasty departure during Friday’s Dior cruise collection show in France, she gave her version of events in Twitter posts on Tuesday.

“To be clear, I did not ‘storm out’ of the show,” the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson wrote. “I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped.” 

Riders on horseback perform during the Dior cruise fashion show in France last week.
BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images
Riders on horseback perform during the Dior cruise fashion show in France last week.

Jackson added that she was “taken by surprise and a little heartbroken.”

Paris Jackson attends the show in Chantilly.
Anthony Ghnassia via Getty Images
Paris Jackson attends the show in Chantilly.

According to People, the label’s show was “meant to showcase a women’s rodeo.” The outlet, citing an unnamed source, wrote that Jackson was upset at the treatment of horses during the proceedings.

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

Representatives for Dior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Michael Jackson in pictures
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
