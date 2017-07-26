The $10 Amazon Find You'll See EVERYWHERE This Spring

There’s one thing you’ll see at farmers’ markets everywhere this year, and it has nothing to do with handmade pastries or locally sourced produce.

Net bags, also known as Parisian-style, French market, or mesh bags, are quickly replacing the tote as a lightweight go-to spring and summer carrier for quick trips to the grocery store or easy weekend errands. One look at them, and it’s not hard to see why.

Peach pie is inevitable. 🍑 A post shared by Bri (@burtsbrisplease) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Though Instagram and Pinterest might have you believe net bags are basically only used for baguette, bouquet and fruit purchases, their stretchy design, durable quality and 100-percent cotton and eco-friendly label means they’re as versatile as they are trendy. They’re even machine washable, so you don’t have to worry if a runaway blueberry gets squashed on the trip home.

Carry your yoga mat and water bottle in it to a Saturday morning workout. I’ve even been known to toss a small coin purse into the bottom of mine to hold my phone, keys, lip salve and loose change when I want to carry it as a casual day bag.

Perhaps the best thing about these bags, though, is their price. They’re a steal on Amazon right now, where they’re only $10. However you choose to use yours, it’ll probably be the most practical ten bucks you’ll spent all season.