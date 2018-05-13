Parkland Teen Celebrates 'Shrapnel Free' Face 3 Months After Shooting

Three months after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, Samantha Fuentes has reached a major step in her recovery.

On Saturday, the high school senior shared a triumphant photo of herself in a tweet announcing that the last of the shrapnel in her face had been removed.

“Regardless of the fact I look like I lost a fight, inside I’m winning in a way,” she tweeted along with a photo that shows her face bruised and partially bandaged. “I’ve been struggling so hard to love my face again, thank you for all your support.”

The attack left her with a bullet wound in her thigh and shrapnel in her legs and face. Days after the attack, she told CNN that the shrapnel in her face would stay there permanently.

“To remove them would be more invasive than to leave them,” she said.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images Fuentes speaks during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24 in Washington.

Despite her injuries, the following month Fuentes gave a rousing speech at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, in which she threw up onstage.

“I just threw up on international television, and it feels great!” she proclaimed seconds later.