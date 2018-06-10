Parkland Students Perform 'Seasons Of Love' At Tony Awards

Drama students from Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a mass shooter killed 17 people in February, took the stage at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday to sing an evocative rendition of “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”

.@Matt_Morrison welcomes the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School theatre department to the stage. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/5dxa9smeka — CBS (@CBS) June 11, 2018

The Tonys is the best awards show. This tribute to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sung by the school’s drama students was amazing!!! Seasons of Love was the perfect song for them to perform. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/W8R2jb4PEK — Cindi Avila (@ChefCindi) June 11, 2018

An all-time great Tonys moment — they rocked it! pic.twitter.com/RRKDgxK0r7 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 11, 2018

The performance was met with tears and smiles, and received a standing ovation. Many fans watching at home shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Five minutes of kids from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department singing about love on the Tony Awards says more about what America stands for than Trump will in his lifetime. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 11, 2018

Just before the performance, the school’s drama department director, Melody Herzfeld, accepted the Excellence in Theater Education Award. The award is given annually to a K-12 theater teacher by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University.

Herzfeld was chosen for her heroism during the February shooting at the high school. She helped hide 60 students in the school’s drama room for more than two hours after the gunman opened fire.

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” said Herzfeld during her acceptance speech.