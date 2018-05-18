Parkland Survivors React To Santa Fe High School Shooting In Texas

A shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, killed at least eight people Friday morning and injured one police officer.
As politicians reacted to the horror with tweets and statements offering variations of the now-standard “thoughts and prayers,” another perspective from Parkland school shooting survivors emerged, one with a far sharper tone.
They responded both to the Santa Fe High School shooting ― and to the politicians who they accuse of enabling it ― with unabashed candor.
For the record, here’s what President Donald Trump had to say:
And here some reactions from Parkland shooting survivors: