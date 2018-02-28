Parkland High School Students Resume Classes For First Time After Shooting

The young survivors of this month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, faced their fears Wednesday morning as they returned to their classrooms for the first time following the tragedy.

“I’m hesitant to walk into the building but I know I have to start, I have to face it head-on,” Samantha Grady, who was injured in the Feb. 14 shooting, told CNN outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I’m kind of scared to go in, but I know we have to go,” Grady’s classmate, Carly Novell, echoed beside her.

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High today, two weeks after the massacre that killed 17 there.



High school senior David Hogg, who has been one of the most outspoken survivors of the shooting, compared this week’s return to having to board an airplane after it has crashed.

“It’s just really hard to think about,” he told NBC News on Tuesday. “Imagine getting in a plane crash and having to get back on the same plane again and again and again and being expected to learn and act like nothing’s wrong.”

Connor Dietrich, a junior who helped lobby for stricter gun laws in Tallahassee last week, also expressed difficulty with having to return to face “empty desks.”

Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images Flowers are seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday. School resumed on Wednesday.

“I have to go back to school.. look at empty desks. Try my hardest to feel safe,” he posted Saturday on Twitter. “And worst of all try not to think about all the people I miss. This is going to be the hardest part by far.”

Amid the concerns, fellow students and strangers on social media have sent an abundance of messages to urge those returning to rise above the fear.

Sending all of my love and strength to everyone today as we go back to school. We can not allow fear to decide what we can and cannot do. — Andrea|#shineMSD (@AndreaPena06) February 28, 2018

My fellow classmates, Tomorrow, we go back to school. It will not be easy, Reminders will be everywhere around us. It will hurt. We will cry. And we WILL get through this as a family, because we ARE Positive, Passionate, and Proud to be Eagles. I love you all, let’s do this. — Uncle Sam Zeif #Douglasstrong (@SzZeif) February 28, 2018

To the students and faculty at Douglas, the world stands with you 💕 #DouglasStrong — Nat (@nathalie26_t) February 28, 2018

My heart is with all of the students returning to Stoman Douglas today! You all are stronger then anyone I’ve ever met! Keep your heads up #NeverAgain #douglasstrong 🦅 — Gaby (@Gabygirl710) February 28, 2018

Thinking of all the students going back to @StonemanDouglas today... Keep your heads up, keep your hearts open, and most of all- lean on one another. The rest of the world is rooting for you. We are with you. ❤️ #NeverAgain #DouglasStrong #MSDSTRONG — _RÙÑSWĮTHSÇÏŚŠØRŚ_ (@crazymrschanman) February 28, 2018

sending all the love and strength to the lovely people of Stoneman Douglas today. all the angels are with you through everything💛🦅 #douglasstrong — sid (@sybilledesormes) February 28, 2018

The students’ return, to a place where a lone gunman killed 17 people, comes exactly two weeks after the attack. It also follows days of collaborative effort by many of the students to make schools safer, in particular by advocating for tougher firearms restrictions.