Parkland Survivor Rips 'Professional Liar' Donald Trump Over NRA Speech

President Donald Trump’s address to the National Rifle Association convention on Friday drew fierce criticism from a survivor of February’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky called Trump a “professional liar” who will “say anything to appease whatever crowd he’s at” in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” on Saturday morning.

“If he’s in front of families he might say something in support of commonsense gun reform,” said Kasky. “But then when he’s at the NRA, he’ll say something to get a big cheer.”

Trump staunchly defended the Second Amendment and called the NRA a “great organization” in his headlining speech. It was in stark contrast to the tone he struck (when he also suggested some form of gun control) in the aftermath of the Parkland massacre.

Kasky further likened this year’s NRA convention held in Dallas to “Comic-Con” in that “you only really get the die-hard fans” there.

“The average Americans who are NRA members, the ones who perhaps got their membership free with the purchase of a handgun, they’re not showing up there, and they’re not holding Trump accountable for what he needs to actually talk about,” said Kasky, adding that the average NRA member “did not agree with Trump’s stance on guns.”