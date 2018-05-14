Parkland Students Had 'Legendary Breakfast' With Waffle House Shooting Hero James Shaw

Anti-gun violence activists who survived a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year had breakfast on Saturday with “hero” James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman during a deadly shooting inside a Tennessee Waffle House last month.

Shaw, who is credited with saving lives during the shooting in Antioch, said the meeting in South Florida was “a great joy.”

“Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident so much fire and inspiration in their eyes was a great joy,” Shaw, 29, wrote on Twitter alongside a photo showing him gathered with students outside of a Denny’s restaurant.

Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident so much fire and inspiration in their eyes was a great joy pic.twitter.com/DLPJ01K8e2 — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) May 12, 2018

Emma González, who has helped lead the March For Our Lives movement after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, called the meal the “Most Legendary Breakfast I’ve ever had in my life.”

She had tweeted out a photo of Shaw last month, calling him her “hero.”

my hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/BRnuYEURdv — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 29, 2018

Shaw seems to feel similarly about González. He referred to her as one of his heroes when he tweeted a picture on Saturday that showed him and González holding a teddy bear she apparently won for him from a claw machine.

I met one of my heros today@Emma4Change pic.twitter.com/EQZYERiRGE — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) May 12, 2018

Shaw also took a photo with Parkland student David Hogg, who tweeted that there was “Lots of work ahead but the young people will win.”

Wow just, wow @JamesShawJr9 lots of work ahead but the young people will win 🧡🧡🧡 #YPWW pic.twitter.com/ir5bLSsyT5 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 12, 2018

The survivors of both shootings have campaigned for positive change over the last several weeks.

The Parkland students led a nationwide rally for gun control and inspired kids across the country to stage walkouts to protest school shootings. Their March For Our Lives movement advocates for universal background checks, the modernization of firearm databases, increased funding to research gun violence in the U.S., and a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.