‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites At March For Our Lives Protest

The fine folks of Pawnee, Indiana, said “Knope” to gun violence over the weekend.

Actress Natalie Morales, who played Lucy on “Parks and Recreation,” posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday that features herself and other notable cast members and guest stars from the NBC sitcom attending the March For Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

Scott, Plaza and Eichner also posted the picture.

Plaza and Morales boasted signs that promoted the Everytown for Gun Safety movement, while Eichner toted a sign that read “Change gun laws or change Congress.” Rudd wore a T-shirt that said “Protect kids, not guns.”

Although “Parks and Rec” star Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope) isn’t featured in the photo, she did show her support for the protest with a photo of herself wearing a March For Our Lives T-shirt on the Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls Instagram account.

“‘We stand with you, young people. I applaud your bravery and your incredible poise, and the fire that you have started will not go out. It will only get stronger, and we will help fan the flames.’ - Amy Poehler,” the caption reads.

Many “Parks and Rec” actors, including Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) and Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio) who are not pictured at the rally, have been showing support for the Parkland survivors’ movement since the students announced the rally for gun policy reform in February.

Check out some of their posts below:

