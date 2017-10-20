'Parks And Recreation' Stars React To All Those Weird Fan Theories

“Parks and Recreation” may have ended, but bizarre fan theories about the hit comedy still abound.
That’s presumably why “The Late Late Show with James Corden” drafted Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt) and Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein) to have their say on all the weirdest speculation surrounding the show.
In a clip shared to YouTube on Thursday, the pair broke down some of the rumors that have made the rounds online in recent years.
Check out the video above to learn if Ron, Leslie and Ben were embezzling money from Pawnee City Hall, or if Jerry was actually a sleeper agent.
