Jessie the parrot was decidedly unimpressed when a firefighter came to rescue her from a rooftop in London on Monday morning.

The yellow and turquoise Macaw, who escaped from her owner’s home and perched on a nearby roof for three days, spewed profanity at her attempted rescuer — even after he said “I love you” in a bid to bond with the bird.

Jessie also reportedly told the London Fire Brigade crew member to “fuck off.”

Parrot owner: To bond with her say 'I love you'

Firefighter: 'I love you'

Jessie the Parrot: 'I love you'

Jessie then turned the air blue & flipped the firefighter the bird. Read the story of the potty-mouthed parrot in Cuckoo Hall Lane https://t.co/Th2nlVkOJ8 © @PaulWood1961 pic.twitter.com/FSRCElx80V — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018

Brigade watch manager Chris Swallow said the rescue was attempted because “there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn’t come down.”

But, “thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree,” he added.

Jessie later returned home of her own accord and was filmed sheepishly saying “thank you” to the fire service: