Part 2: As Marijuana Use Grows In The U.S., We Need To Understand How To Manage Withdrawals

As the cannabis industry grows the need to better understand how to help dependent users grows. Part 2 the need to better understand how to manage cannabis withdrawal

In Part 1 I talked about how cannabis guidelines based on the opinions of people who use cannabis might help people regulate their use and moderate the risk of harms. In this second part I want to focus on the hard end of cannabis dependence and the little discussed and often poorly recognised issue or cannabis dependence. We want to ask people who have tried to stop in the last 12 months, how they did and what happened so we can create better advice for users and health care professionals to help people who want to stop using cannabis do so in the safest and least uncomfortable way.

What is withdrawal?

About two-thirds of daily dependent users experience 4 or symptoms of moderate severity most commonly sleep difficulties, craving, low mood, irritability and loss of appetite. Weird, vivid sometimes disturbing dreams can be a real issue for some people as they catch up on REM (dream) sleep which most drugs suppress. Excessive sweating and intractable vomiting can be problems for a minority, with aches, headaches and shivers. If cannabis was offering some therapeutic benefit e.g pain relief on stopping these problems can worsen on stopping. As we found out last year many people who use cannabis for medical reasons don’t feel comfortable talking to their physician about it for fear of judgment or worse (although we hope that’s changing) which might exacerbate the challenge of stopping. Once withdrawal is over a week or two, for most people, the majority report they feel brighter and their mood improves and they have more energy. I’m not saying people who smoke weed weren’t happy and energised before they stopped, but many people do seem to say they feel happier though they might miss getting stoned an everything associated with it. Losing your identity as a stoner can be hard for some people. But like everything stepping back from something you do all the time can help you put it into perspective and lets you see the good and less good things about it.

The reasons have for stopping are varied, from health concerns and worries about motivation and ability to perform at work to worried partners and carers expressing their concern. While some people quit as part of plan, others sometimes have no choice. They lose their supply, they change cities, they run out without warning. Previous work by GDS suggests it’s easier to quit when you have planned to stop and maybe cut down a bit before your knock the on the head. Cannabis users in the USA who try to stop may have a huge advantage over much of the world given the very low rates (less than 10%) who mix cannabis with tobacco. In the Netherlands where you think people would be enlightened 94% of users smoke cannabis with tobacco and the uptake of vape devices compared to the US in tiny. Quitting both is harder than quitting either alone and the withdrawal from cannabis and tobacco combined is more problematic for people. It’s also likely that quitting from lower THC preparations or even better, bud or hash with CBD in it is going to result in less severe withdrawal. But there is so little research out there and with concentrates edibles offering high doses of THC, representing the fasting growing market we just know enough about how what you use and how you use impacts on withdrawal.

Helping people use less and stop using cannabis is not done well by treatment services anywhere in the world. There’s no magic drug to get you off. Historically drug treatment has been set up to manage people with heroin and alcohol problems and many cannabis users don’t feel such places are right for them. Saying that across many developed countries cannabis treatment seeking is the fasted growing area and among young people the most common presenting problems. But we are not good at treating cannabis dependence or treating withdrawal. That’s why this year GDS is exploring people’s recent experiences of trying to stop using cannabis. Then we can share what we learn and help people who want to stop, do so in the best effective way.

So, if you toke, puff, love your doobies, spliffs and bongs but have tried to stop using we’d love to hear from you. So, make a cup of tea and spend 15-30 minute to take part in the world’s biggest drug survey now at https://www.globaldrugsurvey.com/GDS2018