Part of Al-Bustan’s (DIS)PLACED: Philadelphia project, acclaimed street artist eL Seed to create mural in West Philly

eL Seed French-Tunisian artist eL Seed is set to create a mural in Philadelphia in partnership with Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture and Mural Arts Philadelphia. This weekend the renowned artist will participate in a series of engagements before creating the piece of art next week.

Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture and Mural Arts Philadelphia recently announced a collaboration with internationally acclaimed street artist el Seed, welcoming his unique combination of intricately layered calligraphy and “street graffiti” to the City of Philadelphia.

Taking inspiration from Al-Bustan’s ongoing (DIS)PLACED: Philadelphia initiative, which explores themes of identity and displacement across the city’s diverse neighborhoods, eL Seed will take one week to spontaneously create a mural on two building walls located at Preston and Market Street.

“I’ve been interested in coming to Philadelphia since I learned that it was one of the first cities in the world to have a real city program bringing public art into the streets,” said eL Seed.

“It’s an honor for me to go where so many legends of public art and street art have gone before. I’m looking forward to connecting with the community and leaving my imprint. I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing experience," said the French-born Tunisian.

Incorporating traditional Arabic calligraphy, a style he calls ‘calligraffiti,’ eL Seed applies a unique combination of intricately layered calligraphy and “street graffiti” styles to express words and meaning through colorful patterns and universal themes.

In addition to his home country Tunisia, eL Seed has installed his work on public spaces, galleries, institutions and on walls of many world-class cities including Paris, London, New York, Doha, Jeddah, and Melbourne. Starting out on the streets of Paris, his work now adorns spaces across every continent, aiming to bring together people, cultures, and generations.

Earlier this year, the French-Tunisian artist won the UNESCO Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Last year he was named a Global Thinker in 2016 by Foreign Policy for his project ‘Perception’ in Cairo after being recognized as one of 2015’s “Ted Fellows” for advocating peaceful expression and social progress through his work.

“It [Arabic calligraphy] speaks to us before it even reaches your eyes,” said eL Seed.

“For me it’s like music. Sometimes you hear music in a language that you don’t understand, but you love the feeling of it. You have no idea what the guy’s singing in the song, but you just love it because it speaks to your soul,” said eL Seed, one of four artists-in-residence of Arab heritage participating in Al-Bustan’s 18-month-long initiative.

Since late 2016, the project has been collecting stories of displacement across Philadelphia’s racially and ethnically diverse communities and engaging the public through events featuring storytelling, music performances, poetry readings, visual art, and community forums.

Exact numbers of refugees in Philadelphia and the surrounding area are difficult to obtain. In the context of the (DIS)PLACED: Philadelphia project, to date Al-Bustan has worked with at least 200 new arrivals from Syria and Iraq.