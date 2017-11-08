Part Three: Launching AnaOno: From Sketching Silhouettes in the Chemo Recovery Bed to Launching a Disruptive Lingerie Ecommerce Darling

Aspirational necessity proved to be the mother of invention once again after twentysomething fashion industry expert Dana Donofree discovered the unbearable ugliness of mastectomy bras. As she recovered from having both breasts removed and reconstructed, plus chemotherapy, she put together a business plan for reinventing the breast cancer bra sector.

Why shouldn’t mastectomy patients have the option of buying, say, a sexy comfortable bra which met their very specific support and comfort needs? And at an affordable price point? British fashion designer Stella McCartney -- Paul McCartney’s daughter -- included a mastectomy option in one of her lingerie collections in homage to her late mother Linda, who died of the disease. But that bra sold for around $150. Surely there could be more of a Banana Republic price point.

Donofree’s surgeon, fiancee, family and business associates were all enthusiastic about the idea. Furthermore, the act of looking to the future in optimism seemed to spur her recovery.

By 2014, not quite four years after Dana’s initially dismal diagnosis, Donofree was feeling good, looking better, with a solid marriage and wide network supporting her entrepreneurial effort.

Steve Mariotti: Tell me more about the media coverage your fledgling company received as it launched and the initial funding.

Dana Donofree: I auditioned for Shark Tank in summer 2013 but it did not air. Six months later, The Today Show ran an online story on AnaOno when the website launched and the response was enormous. At the time, I was the sole investor. It was all my money; I went all in on creating my dream. It’s now three years later and I’m closing my first seed round of outside investment. With that capital we’ll be able to reach a wider audiences and expand into swimwear and plus size.

SM: Is AnaOno entirely an online retailer? Is there, or are there plans for, bricks and mortar locations, and does the company do trunk shows, perhaps at doctor’s offices?

DD: AnaOno is mostly sold online, although our strategic partnerships with mastectomy boutiques and specialty shops is continuously growing. We look for partners that provide solutions to women post-surgery, like boutiques in or near hospitals. Also we have recently partnered with a durable medical equipment (DME) supplier to allow for additional coverage to women who need to use their insurance to help cover the costs of what we sell which can really help their mental and physical healing by reducing both emotional and physical discomfort.

SM: You credit your fiancee, who is now your husband, with getting you through treatment and also helping you to launch AnaOno. What did he do?

DD: I met the man who is now my husband when I was living in New York and he was living in Colorado. After the diagnosis, we postponed our wedding a year and then had a really great celebration of life and love and making a commitment, which had of course really already happened. Upon learning about my health situation, he asked me to immediately stop everything I was doing and to focus on my health. If I had continued to live in New York, I doubt I would be alive today. He has always been there for me and supportive of me in all ways and this crazy thing called “life with cancer.” It was his job transfer that brought us to Philadelphia, where AnaOno is based and where we live.

SM: Who designed your website? Are the models actual breast cancer survivors?

DD: We designed the website ourselves, and we also create all of our other marketing in house. It has seemed best to use our own voices, to show support and strength to each other. Every model on our website and in our marketing campaigns has had their life affected by breast cancer in some way. Some are previvors, women who chose to have preventative mastectomies in order to limit their risk of developing cancer in the breast tissue. The beautiful film star and human rights activist Angelina Jolie, who has no connection with AnaOno, is probably the world’s most famous previvor. A few of the models had infiltrative ductal carcinoma in situ, IDC, the most common type of breast cancer, which starts in the milk ducts. And a few are Stage IV, patients who are making the most out of the time they have left, as they have an incurable form of breast cancer which their doctors have said will eventually kill them barring, say, a car accident.

SM: Where is AnaOno’s merchandise currently manufactured? Is there anything special about the materials used to make the bras, in particular?