'Party Of Five' Reboot To Focus On Latino Siblings Whose Parents Are Deported

There’s no party like a Latino “Party of Five.”
The hit ’90s family drama is officially being rebooted with a Latino cast and a timely focus on immigration. Freeform has given the series a put pilot commitment, trade publications reported Thursday.
The original series followed five siblings who had to take care of each other after their parents died in a car accident. The remake will feature five children from a Mexican-American family whose parents are deported from the U.S.
The creators of the original series, Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, are slated to write the pilot with the help of Michal Zebede, who has Costa Rican and Panamanian roots. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct the episode.