'Party Of Five' Reboot To Focus On Latino Siblings Whose Parents Are Deported

There’s no party like a Latino “Party of Five.”

The hit ’90s family drama is officially being rebooted with a Latino cast and a timely focus on immigration. Freeform has given the series a put pilot commitment, trade publications reported Thursday.

The original series followed five siblings who had to take care of each other after their parents died in a car accident. The remake will feature five children from a Mexican-American family whose parents are deported from the U.S.

Wow. Party of Five, the '90s drama about a group of five siblings raising themselves after their parents died, will be rebooted for Freeform channel. New story features siblings raising each other after their parents are deported to Mexico. Talk about a topical subject... pic.twitter.com/dOmK0hJvh6 — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 18, 2018