Party Time! 18 Festive Finger Foods for New Year's Eve

Instead of a stuffy sit-down dinner, ring in the new year with festive finger foods than keep your guests mingling. From Sriracha deviled eggs to cheesecake squares, these easy recipes will dazzle and delight your friends this New Year’s Eve.

Spiked with sriracha, these deviled eggs are truly devilish and pop-in-your-mouthable. GET THE RECIPE

Coconut Shrimp makes fabulous finger food for a party. Feel free to pan-fry the shrimp a few hours ahead of time and reheat in the oven before serving. GET THE RECIPE

Throw away those old kitschy cocktail meatball recipes that call for grape jelly and frozen meatballs — these are easy-to-make and so much better. The meatballs are baked, not fried, and the sweet and tangy sauce is ready in under 15 minutes. Just be sure to make extra — they disappear in a flash. GET THE RECIPE

These crisp and flaky cheese straws specked with fresh herbs and chili flakes are wonderful with wine and cocktails. GET THE RECIPE

This crowd-pleasing dip is an American riff on htipiti, the salty, tangy feta spread that’s typically served as part of a Mediterranean mezze. Serve it with sliced vegetables and toasted pita wedges, and garnish it with crushed red pepper flakes, toasted sesame seeds, and olive oil. GET THE RECIPE

Leave it to Nigella. I used to like my popcorn with just butter and salt but now that I’ve had her Party Popcorn, I don’t want it any other way. Slightly sweet, salty, and seasoned with an exotic blend of spices, this stuff is downright habit-forming. GET THE RECIPE

Skip the Velveeta: from-scratch queso is so much better! This version — made with fresh jalapeños, Cheddar and Pepper Jack cheese — is creamy, spicy, and downright delicious. GET THE RECIPE

My husband calls these candied pecans “crack nuts” because they are madly addictive. The best part? You only need four simple ingredients to make them — and if you start right now, you’ll be done in 15 minutes. GET THE RECIPE

These mini pork and beef meatballs smothered in a light cream sauce always make me think of the holidays. Spear them with fancy toothpicks for a party or serve them over egg noodles for an easy weeknight dinner. GET THE RECIPE

This truly delicious Alsatian-style cottage cheese spread comes from the renowned L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls, Virginia. It’s wonderful spooned over garlic toasts. GET THE RECIPE

Burst cherry tomatoes, capers, and a flash under the broiler transform an ordinary block of feta into a surprisingly addictive and flavorful spread. GET THE RECIPE

Leave the sour cream and mayonnaise behind: this creamy, cheesy Artichoke and Spinach dip is thickened with Mornay sauce, a béchamel sauce with the addition of grated cheese. GET THE RECIPE

Calling all coconut lovers! These macaroons are delicious plain but even more irresistible dipped in chocolate. They stay fresh for up to a week, so go ahead and make them ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

With a buttery shortbread crust, luscious lemon filling, and dusting of powdered sugar, these lemon squares are as pretty as they are delicious. GET THE RECIPE

Who can resist adorable red velvet cupcakes? These have a subtle chocolate flavor, deep mahogany color, and lavish swirl of tangy cream cheese frosting on top. GET THE RECIPE

Thought Rice Krispies Treats couldn’t get any better? Wrong! These are made with browned butter, extra salt, and a secret ingredient that makes them taste toasty and caramel-y. I’ll give you a clue: it starts with “golden” and ends with “grahams.” GET THE RECIPE

These indulgent little squares have a chocolate cookie crust, a rich and creamy peanut butter layer, and a smooth-as-silk milk chocolate topping. I don’t know anyone who can resist them! GET THE RECIPE