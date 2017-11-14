Sometimes, what I can’t rationalise is why there seems to be so many airline employees that are downright hostile. Forget making you feel welcomed, it seems some put more effort into being rude. It is an overall theme, I have noticed in the airline industry more than in any other industry.

For Instance, on my flight to London via Turkish Airlines from Mumbai, I noticed the ground staff treating customers like garbage. What they don’t realise is that, it is passengers like us that keep them employed. I can’t think of any other businesses — hotels, restaurants, retail, etc. — where you see employees downright hostile in the same manner as it happens in the airline industry. And unfortunately it mostly happens under the guise of “security.”

#TarmacTerrorTape : High time for a stringent policy for all Airlines to ensure passenger safety & constant assessment of Airline staff behaviour — Ravi (@RAVIGIRISHGOWD1) November 8, 2017

There are some staff, who will always look for ways to be unkind, if they know the passenger has no recourse. At the airport, the passenger honestly has no recourse and can’t really argue. So the 5% or whatever of airport/airline employees who enjoy getting away with being hateful can indulge themselves. It’s hard for us to understand. What do they get out of those pathetic power plays? I think it’s an illness but I also think those people can’t or won’t change.

Bad behaviour by airline staff has become a norm. They are emboldened by the support from govt and law makers giving them unquestioned right to deplane any passenger and bar him or her from all future flights. Disgusting. — umesh agarwal (@imumeshagarwal) November 10, 2017

That is what happens when you make Airlines employees “authorities”. They feel empowered to make your life miserable. To curb this, I feel passengers should be able to rate airline employees like Uber drivers. After each flight, the Airline App should show a photo, first name, and role (gate agent, flight attendant) of every employee who participated in that flight. Passengers should rate each employee on a 1-5 star scale. Such a system ought to be a lot more effective than those stupid surveys we receive in our email inboxes.

As with most things, there is always a cause and effect at play. So here is my two cents. Levelheadedness, manners, attention to details, courtesy, problem solving and other Airline related employee qualities are skills. You can train them all you want, but if Airline staff does not have the qualities that passengers are screaming for, the airlines need to re-think who they hire, how they hire, and why they hire. Probably, If more people would post their Airport interactions on YouTube, it might change staff behaviours.

P: S : My hideous experience with Turkish Airlines prompted me to write this post. Do not get me wrong, I am a passionate sky traveller, I know there are some fantastic, passionate employees in the airline industry but there are also some who could make your life miserable, and flying with Turkish Airlines was just one such experience.