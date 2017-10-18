37 Romantic Wedding Kisses That Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

There’s so much anticipation leading up to the end of the wedding ceremony when the newlyweds share their very first kiss as a married couple.
And while that can be definitely be a passionate moment, there are plenty of other equally romantic kisses sprinkled throughout the wedding day and night. From a full-on make-out session, to a tender forehead smooch, the kisses captured in the 37 photos below are nothing short of beautiful.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Award-Winning Engagement Pics
PHOTO GALLERY
Award-Winning Engagement Pics
CONVERSATIONS