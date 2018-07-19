Pat McGrath Labs Topples Kylie Jenner, Becomes Billion-Dollar Company

Pat McGrath’s cosmetic company, Pat McGrath Labs, has reached an estimated valuation of $1 billion, outpacing the figure for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

WWD reported the value of McGrath’s business. Forbes recently estimated Jenner’s company is worth about $800 million.

In 2016, Pat McGrath created her makeup line Pat McGrath Labs. Now it's worth $1 billion. It has surpassed Kylie Cosmetics. pic.twitter.com/KSgg17alKN — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 18, 2018

McGrath launched her brand in 2016 after she’d been a mainstay in the fashion world as the creative force behind iconic makeup looks on the runways. Almost immediately after the launch of Pat McGrath Labs, it became a hit at Sephora stores.

As of this week, the brand accepted an investment from Eurazeo Brands, an investment division of global investment firm Eurazeo, in a $60 million deal.

On the news that her brand is now valued at over $1 billion, fans on social media were over the moon:

I just came to remind you that our very own Pat McGrath (a beautiful Darkskin woman btw) is a “self made” cosmetic billionaire after 2 years of launching her cosmetic line. Why aren’t you making noise about this lmao? — 🐲E-ko-ru🐉 (@nikoru_sensei) July 19, 2018

She deserves it! She is an ICON & living LEGEND in the makeup and fashion industry! @patmcgrathreal https://t.co/ickdTfPAI4 — NATALIE AGUILERA (@HailXtina) July 19, 2018

McGrath said in a statement that it had been her “dream to create an iconic beauty brand that goes beyond the usual limitations, that lives outside the parameters of what is expected.”