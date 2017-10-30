Televangelist Pat Robertson wants President Donald Trump to issue pardons to everyone involved in the Russia scandal and then “shut down” the investigation being led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller .

“He has every right to shut Mueller down and say, ‘You’ve gone as far as you need to, and I have instructed my Justice Department to close you down,’” he said Monday on “The 700 Club,” which airs on ABC’s Freeform cable network.