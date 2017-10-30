Televangelist Pat Robertson wants President Donald Trump to issue pardons to everyone involved in the Russia scandal and then “shut down” the investigation being led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.
“He has every right to shut Mueller down and say, ‘You’ve gone as far as you need to, and I have instructed my Justice Department to close you down,’” he said Monday on “The 700 Club,” which airs on ABC’s Freeform cable network.
The right-wing TV preacher said:
“He can grant a blanket pardon for everybody involved in everything and say, ‘All right, I pardon them all, case closed, it’s all over.’ I think that is what he needs to do ... he’s got to shut this thing down, he’s just got to.”
Robertson’s comments, posted online by Right Wing Watch, came after the first indictments in the investigation were announced Monday.
Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s onetime business associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in federal court. Separately, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in connection with the investigation.
