Patagonia And REI Use Their Websites To Fight For Protected Land

The Administration’s deal with the Utah delegation to undo past presidents’ monument designations hurts the people who love these places and threatens the $887 billion outdoor economy. We are not alone in this view. The public was asked to speak up and 2.8 million Americans responded. More than 99 percent advocated for protecting national monuments. The truth is that our voices have fallen on deaf ears.

REI will not retreat from our strong belief that there is common ground in the outdoors. We will continue to pursue bipartisan support to protect public lands and prevent death by a thousand cuts. REI members can be assured that we will honor our shared passion for our public lands, dedicating time and resources to leaving them healthier for future generations.