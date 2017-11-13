Insights from Archangel Michael paired with healing songs

This information came as a result of my asking the question "What is most useful to know for the near future?" The insights include a reference to three qualities that we would do well to cultivate; Patience, Guidance and Acceptance. Each of these came through in healing songs, and are offered freely on my sound healing page.

from Archangel Michael Patience, Guidance and Acceptance; the qualities you will most value in the coming year. Patience; allow the creative cycles to expose what they are meant to expose in your world. Do not force this process to fit within your perception of time.

When you strip away the outer husk of a seed before it is fully developed the seed is unusable. It can neither be consumed for nourishment nor planted for harvest. So too stripping away someone else's reality before they are ready to release it does not allow their soul ample opportunity to fully develop.

Stripping away what appears to be a false reality before what lies at its core is ready to be seen simply means that that which is trying to be born at a precise moment in time will not be born fully empowered. In order to transmute realities, your causal seed must be fully matured. Do not force the time of this revelation.

For this reason your year of 2018 is one of allowing seemingly contradictory realities to create themselves and to have their place within your world. Patience allows you to recognize the discomfort of feeling two different 'truths', but not rush to resolve the discomfort. Wisdom lies within Patience. Wisdom reminds your human self that at some point in time the seed within each contradictory reality will develop fully, and be ready to be revealed. As each seed is viewed, the combined psychic energies of those humans viewing it activate a deeper awakening within your shared consciousness. In this moment of realization, the seed becomes a doorway into a new reality.

In this process Guidance, following your own sense of timing, is crucial. You will be learning, by practicing, how to know when it is proper to simply as you say 'hold your tongue'. This is a great gift of compassion. By following your inner Guidance, you learn to allow another to see the world as they are seeing it in their own context, while knowing you are seeing something different. Thus you may feel and experience two or more realities simultaneously. They need not.

And so comes the virtue of Acceptance. Accepting that the speed of spiritual evolution, or seeming lack there of, may require Patience. Especially in regards to what you want to change, or what you feel is ready to change in your life. Honoring that each creative cycle has its own journey, within which it has its own participants, and its own timing in being revealed to others.

In Patience allow yourself to enter into stillness. From stillness you may welcome your own Guidance from within. We residing in Spirit accept you as you are. Accepting others as they are deepens with your own compassionate self-acceptance. May the blessings of all Beings reach you through this message.

I offer music from the energies of Mary, Archangel Michael and my Hathor guide Atamira to support you in discovering and expressing yourself here below. -Norma

The Quiet Within - A song to cultivate Patience

Inner Reflection (deepening your Inner Guidance) &