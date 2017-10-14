Patricia Arquette Calls Out Oliver Stone For 'Weird' Encounter

Another high-profile Hollywood figure is being accused of predatory behavior: director and screenwriter Oliver Stone.

On Friday, actress Patricia Arquette shared details of a “weird” encounter she once had with the famed Oscar-winning writer.

Arquette, 49, claimed that Stone met with her to meet about a “very sexual” movie he wanted her to do, according to the actress’s tweets. Arquette said the meeting was “professional,” but things changed after he sent her long-stemmed roses.

“It’s not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird,” she tweeted. “I ignored it.”

THREAD 1/ Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie.We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

2/ then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

3/ then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual Born Killers. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

Then, Arquette explained, Stone’s assistant invited her to a screening of the 1994 crime film “Natural Born Killers,” which Stone had directed. Feeling uneasy about the invitation, Arquette brought along her boyfriend since “something felt weird.”

Her boyfriend’s presence was apparently a problem for Stone, Arquette said.

At the screening, Stone stopped Arquette as she exited a bathroom and asked her, “Why did you bring him?” She responded by criticizing Stone’s question

“I said, ‘Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn’t be a problem,’” Arquette recalled. “Think about THAT Oliver.”

After that confrontation, Arquette said that Stone never contacted her to follow-up about the “very sexual” movie. “Didn’t care to,” she tweeted.

3/Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4/ He said "Why did you bring him?" I said "Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver." — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

5/ anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

Arquette’s story about Stone follows a similar one shared this week by Carrie Stevens, who was Playboy’s Miss June 1997.

Stevens, 48, told HuffPost that Stone had grabbed her breast without consent at a dinner party in the early ’90s.

“He just reached out and groped me, grabbed my boob like it was a toy or a hand you’d shake,” Stevens told HuffPost. Then, she added, he “grinned a shit-eating grin and kept walking.”

Stone, who wrote the screenplay for the acclaimed gangster film, “Scarface,” has worked on many blockbuster films throughout his decades-long career. He’s won three Academy Awards and five Golden Globe awards, and his recent notable films include “Snowden” and “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”

Stone’s agent did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment on Stevens or Arquette’s accusations.

When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party. Two of a kind! — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) October 13, 2017

Earlier this week, Stone appeared to defend Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film executive who’s faced an onslaught of sexual abuse accusations after the New York Times and New Yorker published investigative pieces with his accusers.

Speaking to the Reporter on Thursday, Stone said Weinstein “shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system,” adding, “It’s not easy what he’s going through, either.”

He later backtracked those remarks, telling Variety that he had been traveling and was unaware that even more women have accused Weinstein of harassment and assault since last week.

In that interview, Stone said he was “appalled” by the accusations and announced he was recusing himself from a project he had with The Weinstein Company.

Summing up her story on Twitter, Arquette said that “women are always f-cked,” suggesting that women will be criticized no matter what decision they make.

She said that women have to face “craggy and uncertain terrain” in the entertainment industry, “all businesses” and even the “gynecologist office,” but she emphasized that this is especially problematic in Hollywood.

An actress since she was a teen, Arquette said she had “experienced sexual impropriety since I was 4 years old-out in the world.”

However, she did mention one job she had which didn’t involve any “sexually questionable confusing” experiences: When she worked for Planned Parenthood at the age of 15.

Read the rest of Patricia Arquette's tweets below.

What I am saying is women are always f-cked. 1)Why didn't you say something? 2) nothing happened! 3)it's not professional if U bring BF! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

4) why DIDN'T you bring your boyfriend? 5) Believe women! & seconds later Don't believe women! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

By all means this is a problem in Hollywood. But I have also experienced sexual impropriety in a gynecologist office. It's everywhere. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017

I have experienced sexual impropriety since I was 4 years old-out in the world. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 13, 2017