Patrick Coombe Charity of Choice: Caron Renaissance

On Wednesday, October 25, tastemakers, philanthropists and NYC natives gathered for an intimate and powerful evening- Caron Treatment Centers’ “Save a Life” event. The event showcased a private screening of famed filmmaker Pamela Hanson’s short documentary, Drugfree.org. The event was held at the legendary Old Homestead Steakhouse in NYC.
While I do not normally focus on nonprofits, this event held particular interest to me because SEO guru Patrick Coombe hosted it. I have been following his blog and career for quite some time and for many of us SEO aficionados, he has become a go-to for great insight into the industry.
The Coombes are avid supporters of Caron Renaissance. Patrick and his wife Jacquelyn Coombe own and operate Elite Strategies, All Hands Hosting and Elite Media, one of the leading internet-marketing firms in the country. Jacquelyn also manages marketing for Old Homestead Steakhouse, which has been owned and operated by her family for over 80 years. This NYC-native attributes her over ten years of sobriety to Caron Renaissance and it is for this reason (among others), that she and Patrick have committed their time, resources and connections to cultivate an important course of action among their peers for one of the most pressing issues of today. She has found that events like “Save a Life” have been incredibly monumental in inciting the kind of change necessary to combat addiction.
The Coombes Partnered with renowned British filmmaker Hanson for the event. Hanson is perhaps best known for her fashion and lifestyle photography, having photographed the likes of Carla Bruni and Naomi Campbell; but lately, she has been focusing on subjects a little less glamorous- the realities of the disease of addiction. In her more usual work, she is famous for conjuring candor from her well-known subjects, found in moments of intimacy such as stealing kisses or taking cigarette breaks. This candor has infused her work with a spontaneity and brevity usually absent from staged fashion photography and it is this talent that has allowed her to explore new subject matter. In recent years, she has delved into film work, utilizing it as a medium for her advocacy work done on behalf of her son, who lost a battle with addiction at the young age of 22, a tragic reminder of the importance of her work and of events like “Save a Life.” For more information on this cause, please visit www.caron.org
CONVERSATIONS