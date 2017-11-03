Patrick Coombe Charity of Choice: Caron Renaissance

Jacquelyn and Patrick Coombe host the screening of Pamela Hanson’s short film, drugfree.org, as part of Caron’s “Save a Life” Event.

On Wednesday, October 25, tastemakers, philanthropists and NYC natives gathered for an intimate and powerful evening- Caron Treatment Centers’ “Save a Life” event. The event showcased a private screening of famed filmmaker Pamela Hanson’s short documentary, Drugfree.org. The event was held at the legendary Old Homestead Steakhouse in NYC.

While I do not normally focus on nonprofits, this event held particular interest to me because SEO guru Patrick Coombe hosted it. I have been following his blog and career for quite some time and for many of us SEO aficionados, he has become a go-to for great insight into the industry.

The Coombes are avid supporters of Caron Renaissance. Patrick and his wife Jacquelyn Coombe own and operate Elite Strategies, All Hands Hosting and Elite Media, one of the leading internet-marketing firms in the country. Jacquelyn also manages marketing for Old Homestead Steakhouse, which has been owned and operated by her family for over 80 years. This NYC-native attributes her over ten years of sobriety to Caron Renaissance and it is for this reason (among others), that she and Patrick have committed their time, resources and connections to cultivate an important course of action among their peers for one of the most pressing issues of today. She has found that events like “Save a Life” have been incredibly monumental in inciting the kind of change necessary to combat addiction.