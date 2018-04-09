Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only weeks away from the royal wedding. Though the guest list is top secret, many have predicted that Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars will likely be invited to the nuptials.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays the former actress’ fiancé (and soon-to-be husband) on the show, recently revealed the gift he’d bring to the couple if he were invited to the wedding.

“We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “She’s gonna need a Vitamix for sure.”

Though Adams played it coy and wouldn’t confirm if he and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, were invited to the royal wedding, the 36-year-old said the gift will make it to the couple.

“Whether I’m there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding,” he said.

Adams famously had one of the best ― and funniest ― reactions when Markle and Harry announced their engagement last November.

He quoted a tweet from Kensington Palace and wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk.”

Adams later said via an Instagram and Twitter post that he was “so happy” for his former co-star.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”