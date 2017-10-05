Sen. Patrick Leahy Giving Harvey Weinstein Donations To Charity

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) will donate to charity $5,600 in political contributions he received from movie executive Harvey Weinstein, a spokeswoman for the lawmaker confirmed to HuffPost.
Leahy’s decision follows a New York Times report chronicled decades of sexual harassment claims against Weinstein. The co-chairman of the Weinstein Co. settled at least eight lawsuits over harassment claims since the 1990s, according to the story.
Those who discussed the uncomfortable encounters include actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd.
Women accused Weinstein of forcing them to give him massages while he was naked and asking permission to fondle them. Weinstein did not deny the allegations and responded to the article by saying he would take time off to “deal with this issue head on.”
Weinstein, a major Hollywood player for decades, has made a number of political contributions, including several over the years to Hillary Clinton. He also gave $5,400 to the re-election campaigns of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and $30,858.13 to the Democratic National Committee in 2016, the Daily Beast reports.