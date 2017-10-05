Sen. Patrick Leahy Giving Harvey Weinstein Donations To Charity

Women Who Have Accused Roger Ailes Of Sexual Harassment

1 / 10

Gretchen Carlson

<strong>Her account: </strong>In a lawsuit <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/gretchen-carlson-harassment-lawsuit_us_577d22c1e4b09b4c43c1c624">filed in July 2016</a>, Carlson accused Ailes of sexual harassment and sexism. When Carlson attempted to address the discriminatory treatment in September 2015, Ailes allegedly told her: “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better." Carlson claimed that Ailes fired her in June 2016 for rebuffing his sexual advances and challenging a sexist newsroom culture. <br><br><strong>Ailes' response:</strong> The same day Carlson filed her lawsuit, Ailes released the below statement: <br><br>"Gretchen Carlson’s allegations are false. This is a retaliatory suit for the network’s decision not to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon lineup. When Fox News did not commence any negotiations to renew her contract, Ms. Carlson became aware that her career with the network was likely over and conveniently began to pursue a lawsuit. Ironically, Fox News provided her with more on-air opportunities over her 11 year tenure than any other employer in the industry, for which she thanked me in her recent book. This defamatory lawsuit is not only offensive, it is wholly without merit and will be defended vigorously.” <br><br><strong>When we found out: </strong>July 6, 2016<br><br><strong>When she says it happened: </strong>﻿2005 - 2016

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images