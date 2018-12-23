Patrick Shanahan To Become Acting Secretary Of Defense After Jim Mattis' Departure

President Donald Trump on Sunday named Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan as incoming acting defense secretary.

“Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy,” the president tweeted. “He will be great!”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis submitted his letter of resignation to Trump on Thursday, a day after the president announced he decided to “immediately” withdraw American troops from Syria.

In his blunt letter to the president, Mattis stated his last day would be Feb. 28. But Trump tweeted Sunday that Shanahan would step in as acting defense secretary on Jan. 1, greatly accelerating Mattis’ planned departure.

Mattis, who opposed pulling U.S. troops out of war-torn Syria, wrote in his unusual resignation letter to Trump that because “you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, was confirmed by the Senate in 2017 by a 92-7 vote. Then–Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died this year, threatened to keep his nomination from a vote at one point after over Shanahan’s initial failure to voice support for providing military assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.