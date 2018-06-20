The “Star Trek” sci-fi franchise might be about to engage Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in a new series, The Hollywood Reporter says.
Stewart, the award-winning English actor whose career has spanned almost six decades, starred in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and may lead a reboot, The Hollywood Reporter says, citing anonymous sources. CBS TV Studios declined to confirm the project.
Stewart hinted at a return to “Star Trek” earlier this month. And talk has heated up since Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of “Star Trek: Discovery,” extended his contract with CBS Television Studios by five years.
Kurtzman’s $25 million deal calls for an expansion of the “Star Trek” universe with new series, mini-series and animated shows, Variety said.
Under the agreement, CBS Television Studios has exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Kurtzman’s company, Secret Hideout. The company produces “Hawaii Five-O,” “Salvation” and “Instinct” for CBS.