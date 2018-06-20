The “Star Trek” sci-fi franchise might be about to engage Patrick Stewart as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in a new series, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Stewart, the award-winning English actor whose career has spanned almost six decades, starred in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and may lead a reboot, The Hollywood Reporter says, citing anonymous sources. CBS TV Studios declined to confirm the project.

Stewart hinted at a return to “Star Trek” earlier this month. And talk has heated up since Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of “Star Trek: Discovery,” extended his contract with CBS Television Studios by five years.

Kurtzman’s $25 million deal calls for an expansion of the “Star Trek” universe with new series, mini-series and animated shows, Variety said.