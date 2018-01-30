Patriots' Joe Thuney Deftly Solves Rubik's Cube At Super Bowl Event

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney doesn’t just protect quarterback Tom Brady and open holes for running backs. During Super Bowl week’s Opening Night event Monday in Minneapolis, he showed he can solve a Rubik’s Cube pretty quickly under pressure.
Thuney, an All-ACC Academic Team pick (and a first-team All American) when he played at North Carolina State, said he learned to master the puzzle in a pretty obvious way. “I literally just read the manual that told you what moves kinda helped,” he said in the clip above.
Boston.com’s Nicole Yang, who provided the Rubik’s Cube, said the 6-5, 305-pound player finished in 80 seconds. Considering that he answered questions while doing so, we’d say that’s pretty impressive.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Instant Pot Super Bowl Recipes