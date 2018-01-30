Patriots' Joe Thuney Deftly Solves Rubik's Cube At Super Bowl Event

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney doesn’t just protect quarterback Tom Brady and open holes for running backs. During Super Bowl week’s Opening Night event Monday in Minneapolis, he showed he can solve a Rubik’s Cube pretty quickly under pressure.

Here’s the Patriots’ Joe Thuney solving a Rubik’s Cube in like a minute pic.twitter.com/OqCScRmWN8 — RandBall (@RandBall) January 30, 2018

Thuney, an All-ACC Academic Team pick (and a first-team All American) when he played at North Carolina State, said he learned to master the puzzle in a pretty obvious way. “I literally just read the manual that told you what moves kinda helped,” he said in the clip above.