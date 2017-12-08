Comedian Patton Oswalt used two vomit-inducing analogies on Thursday to explain why it’s difficult to make jokes about President Donald Trump.
During an appearance on “Conan,” Oswalt first compared watching the “rapid” sequence of Trump’s controversies to seeing “a guy out on the sidewalk and he’s just taking a dump on the pavement and he’s yelling about Hitler.” By the time you can think of a funny joke about the situation, the man has already scooped up the poop and “made a sombrero out of it,” said Oswalt.
Oswalt then went a step further and likened Trump to something disgusting in a sauna.
