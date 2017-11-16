Why Patton Oswalt And Meredith Salenger's Romance 'Felt So Right' After Death Of His Wife

I put the ring in this little box I’d had made, when Michelle and I moved out of the house we lived in together in Burbank ― first as boyfriend/girlfriend, then as fiancees, then as a married couple. When we moved into our new house I had the box made, and filled with it random trinkets and scraps of our life leading up to marriage. The first movie we went to after moving in with each other, the first movie premiere we went to, hotel keys and love notes and pictures.

Michelle brought me nothing but happiness. You see it in our faces, that picture between the two pics of the box. That was taken literally a month after we started going out. Look at us. We knew this was it.

So the ring goes with the happy stuff.